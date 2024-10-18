STF Assam seize heroin in Chandmari, Dispur raids; 3 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 18: In a major crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, Assam’s Special Task Force (STF) conducted two successful operations leading to the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin, the STF officials informed on Friday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, two separate raids were carried out under Chandmari and Dispur police stations.

The first operation, led by Inspector Junamoni Kalita, took place in the Chandmari area.

Subsequently, the STF team apprehended two individuals and seized 691 grams of heroin.

Along with the drugs, two mobile phones and other incriminating items were confiscated.

A vehicle used by the accused was also seized during the raid.

In the second operation, Inspector Kapil Pathak led the STF in a raid at Kachari Basti, under Dispur police station.

One individual was arrested, and 12.45 grams of heroin was recovered.

The police also seized a mobile phone, cash, and other articles from the scene, along with a vehicle.

