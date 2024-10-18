27 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 18, 2024
type here...

STF Assam seize heroin in Chandmari, Dispur raids; 3 arrested

Acting on intelligence inputs, two separate raids were carried out under Chandmari and Dispur police stations.

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 18: In a major crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, Assam’s Special Task Force (STF) conducted two successful operations leading to the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin, the STF officials informed on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Acting on intelligence inputs, two separate raids were carried out under Chandmari and Dispur police stations.

The first operation, led by Inspector Junamoni Kalita, took place in the Chandmari area.

Subsequently, the STF team apprehended two individuals and seized 691 grams of heroin.

Along with the drugs, two mobile phones and other incriminating items were confiscated.

- Advertisement -

A vehicle used by the accused was also seized during the raid.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the STF Assam stated, “Operation update- Acting on a source information a team of STF led by Insp. Junamoni Kalita conducted raid at Chandmari under Chandmari PS and apprehended 2 persons along with Heroin weighing 691 grams. 2 mobile phones and other articles. In this connection a vehicle was also seized.”

In the second operation, Inspector Kapil Pathak led the STF in a raid at Kachari Basti, under Dispur police station.

One individual was arrested, and 12.45 grams of heroin was recovered.

- Advertisement -

The police also seized a mobile phone, cash, and other articles from the scene, along with a vehicle.

“Operation update- Acting on a source information a team of STF led by Insp. Kapil Pathak conducted raid at Kachari Basti under Dispur PS and apprehended a person along with Heroin weighing 12.45 grams.1 mobile phones, cash and other articles. In this connection a vehicle was also seized”, the STF Assam added.

8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch
8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Minister Pegu reviews flood management, infra projects in Dhemaji

The Hills Times -
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies 10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season 7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India 8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch