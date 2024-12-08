STF Assam bust drug network; heroin, cash seized

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police carried out a successful operation in Guwahati, apprehending three individuals involved in drug trafficking, the police officials informed on Sunday.

As per reports, acting on a tip-off, the STF team, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, conducted coordinated raids at Balughat and Beltola Bazar under the jurisdiction of Basistha and Dispur police stations, respectively.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the STF Assam stated, “Operation update- Acting on a source information, a team of STF led by Insp. Kapil Pathak conducted raids at Balughat & Beltola Bazar under Basistha & Dispur PS jurisdiction respectively.”

The raids resulted in the recovery of 129 vials of heroin, weighing a total of 174.05 grams.

Meanwhile, the heroin, valued at several lakhs in the illegal drug market, was confiscated along with three mobile phones and a significant amount of cash suspected to be proceeds from the illicit trade.

The team also seized a two-wheeler believed to have been used to transport the drugs.

Further updates on the case are awaited.

“Apprehended total 3 persons along with 129 nos of vials containing Heroin weighing 174.05 grams; 3 Mobile handset and Cash. In this connection seized a two wheeler too”, the STF Assam added.