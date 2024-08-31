33 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Teenager Jumps into Drain in Beltola After Argument Over Money

A 15-year-old boy jumped into a drain in Beltola, Guwahati, after his mother refused to give him ₹1,000

Guwahati
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 31, Saturday: In a distressing incident that has shocked Guwahati, a 15-year-old boy jumped into a drain in the Beltola area on Wednesday morning, reportedly following a dispute with his mother over ₹1,000. The incident took place on Sarver Ajanta Path in Beltola, causing panic among the local residents.

According to sources, the teenager had demanded ₹1,000 from his mother. When she refused, the boy, in a fit of rage, jumped into the drain. The sudden incident drew the attention of the locals, and a search operation was promptly initiated. The police, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been carrying out a rescue operation, but so far, there has been no sign of the missing boy.

It is suspected that the boy may have been under the influence of substances, which could have influenced his impulsive decision. The rescue efforts are ongoing, and the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to locate him.

As the search operation continues, the incident has raised concerns over the mental health and safety of teenagers, highlighting the need for support and awareness among families and communities.

