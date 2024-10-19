Frustration Mounts in Guwahati’s Ward 38 Over Bad Roads and Garbage Woes

HT Digital

Saturday, October 19: Residents of Ward 38 in Guwahati, encompassing areas such as Nabin Nagar, Anil Nagar, and parts of Tarun Nagar, are increasingly frustrated by several ongoing civic issues. These include the poor condition of roads, irregular garbage collection, and malfunctioning streetlights. With a population of over 5,000, Ward 38 is a crucial connector between the Bhangagarh area and Zoo Road. However, locals are struggling with basic infrastructure problems that affect their daily lives.

The most pressing concern for residents is the poor state of the roads. Many streets in the ward are filled with potholes, making travel difficult, and in some cases, hazardous. According to the local ward councillor, Sasanka Jyoti Deka, the roads were damaged during the installation of water pipes under the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) project, which is being managed by the Guwahati Jal Board (GJB). Unfortunately, after the installation, the roads were left in a poor state, and the attempts to fill the potholes have been inadequate. This has only worsened the situation for commuters and residents.

Deka has assured residents that several roads in the ward have been earmarked for repair. He mentioned that repair work had begun before the Puja season, although there is still much to be done. Roads such as LKRB Road, Rupali Path, and Bishnu Path have been identified as key areas requiring urgent attention. Residents, however, remain skeptical about when these repairs will be completed, given the delays they’ve experienced so far.

Another major issue plaguing the area is the irregularity of garbage collection. Locals have reported that the door-to-door garbage collection service is inconsistent, which has led to an increase in mosquito infestations and unsanitary conditions in certain areas. The unreliable collection process has added to the grievances of the residents, who are already dealing with other infrastructure-related issues.

Councillor Deka explained that the disruption in garbage collection is due to a legal issue involving a local NGO. A petition was filed against the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) in the Guwahati High Court, challenging the decision to award the contract for garbage collection to a less experienced NGO. The councillor assured residents that this is a temporary problem and that efforts are being made to resolve it as soon as possible. However, residents are concerned that the longer this issue persists, the more their health and hygiene will be affected.

In addition to the road and garbage problems, the lack of functional streetlights in the area has raised safety concerns among locals. Ward 38 is home to a mix of residential houses, hostels, and shops, and it experiences heavy vehicular traffic. The absence of proper street lighting has led to minor accidents and is seen as a significant safety hazard, particularly at night. Residents are urging the local authorities to take immediate action to fix the streetlights and ensure safer travel through the area after dark.

For the residents of Ward 38, these issues have become a source of frustration and have made daily life more challenging. Many feel that despite the promises made by local authorities, little progress has been made in addressing their concerns. They continue to hope for prompt action, especially with road repairs and the garbage collection system, as these are the most pressing problems.

The area, with its dense population and critical location, plays an important role in the city’s daily traffic flow. As such, residents believe that fixing the infrastructure issues should be a priority for the city’s administration. Until then, they remain wary of further delays, fearing that the situation may worsen before it improves.