35.1 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Leopard Attack in Guwahati Leaves 12-Year-Old Boy Severely Injured

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT DIgital

GUWAHATI, Mar 26: Panic has spread across the Maligaon area of Guwahati after a 12-year-old boy was severely injured in a leopard attack. The incident occurred in the Madhab Dev Nagar locality of Maligaon East, raising concerns about the growing presence of wildlife in urban areas.

The victim, Faruk Ali, sustained serious injuries and was rushed for urgent medical treatment. Local authorities have been informed, and security measures are being taken to ensure the safety of residents.

Following the attack, worried locals have started carrying sticks and other makeshift weapons while walking, hoping to protect themselves from potential encounters. The incident has sparked discussions on the increasing frequency of human-wildlife conflicts and the need for better safety measures to prevent such tragedies.

In another alarming wildlife attack, a man was killed by a tiger in Budhe Chapori under the Numaligarh Forest Beat Office in Bokakhat. The victim, Gopinath Mili, was a resident of Selek Village under Dergaon Police Station.

Reports indicate that Mili had gone to Budhe Chapori to herd his cattle when a massive tiger suddenly attacked him. Despite his desperate cries for help, the tiger dragged him deep into the forest.

Hearing his screams, locals rushed to the scene, only to find bloodstains, torn clothing, sandals, and drag marks leading into the dense forest.

Upon receiving the report, a 15-member team of forest officials, led by the Golaghat Range Officer and the Numaligarh Forest Beat Officer, launched a search operation. Mili’s body was later recovered from an open area in the thick forest.

