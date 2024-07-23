30 C
Three Cyber Fraudsters Arrested by Guwahati City Police

Guwahati City Police arrest three individuals involved in cyber fraud, cracking down on digital crime and ensuring the safety of citizens' online activities.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

July 23, Tuesday: In a decisive action against cybercrime, Guwahati City Police have arrested three individuals involved in a series of cyber frauds. The arrests were made following a detailed investigation into multiple complaints of online scams reported by residents.

The accused were found to be operating a sophisticated network, deceiving people through various online platforms and financial transactions. The police, acting on intelligence and digital forensics, managed to track down and apprehend the fraudsters, bringing relief to the victims and the community at large.

Authorities have recovered several electronic devices and documents from the suspects, which are believed to contain evidence of their fraudulent activities. The investigation is ongoing, with the police aiming to uncover the full extent of the cybercrime network and recover stolen funds.

This crackdown on cyber fraud highlights the commitment of Guwahati City Police to safeguarding citizens’ online security. The arrests serve as a stern warning to cybercriminals and a reminder of the importance of vigilance in the digital age. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious online activity to the authorities to help combat cybercrime effectively.

The Hills Times
