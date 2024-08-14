33 C
Two Children Reported Missing in Guwahati Within 48 Hours

Safety concerns are mounting in Guwahati as two children have gone missing within 48 hours, prompting extensive search operations by authorities and raising alarm among residents.

HT Digital

August 14, Wednesday: In a troubling development, two children have been reported missing in Guwahati within the last 48 hours, sparking widespread concern over the safety of minors in the city. The disappearance of the children has led to intensified search efforts by local authorities, with the community rallying to support the hunt for the missing kids.

The first case involves a 10-year-old girl, whose disappearance triggered a city-wide search operation, and within a short span, a second child was also reported missing. The proximity of these incidents has raised alarms about potential threats to child safety in the area, with parents and guardians growing increasingly anxious.

Police and local authorities are working around the clock to locate the missing children, deploying additional resources and manpower to expedite the search. They have also appealed to the public for any information that might help in tracing the children, urging residents to remain vigilant.

The back-to-back disappearances have sparked debates on the adequacy of child safety measures in Guwahati. Residents are calling for stronger security protocols and more proactive community engagement to prevent such incidents from recurring.

As the search continues, the entire city is on edge, hoping for the safe return of the children. The incidents have highlighted the need for enhanced safety measures and community awareness to protect the city’s youngest and most vulnerable.

