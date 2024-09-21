33 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Union Minister Reviews CHIE Initiatives at IIT Guwahati

Union Minister reviews progress of initiatives under the Centre of Excellence for Healthcare Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CHIE) during a meeting at IIT Guwahati.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 21, Saturday: Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting of the Centre of Excellence for Healthcare Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CHIE) at IIT Guwahati on Tuesday. The session focused on evaluating the progress made under various healthcare initiatives and promoting innovation in the sector.

During the meeting, Dr. Mandaviya highlighted the importance of creating a sustainable healthcare ecosystem that bridges the gap between academia and industry. He stressed the need for fostering innovative healthcare solutions that can address critical challenges in the country’s health sector, particularly in rural and remote areas.

The CHIE, established at IIT Guwahati, aims to encourage entrepreneurship in healthcare by supporting startups and researchers working on pioneering solutions in the field. The Centre has already made strides in areas like telemedicine, low-cost diagnostics, and digital health platforms. “Our goal is to harness the power of innovation to make healthcare affordable and accessible for all,” the Minister stated.

IIT Guwahati’s faculty and researchers presented various projects currently underway at CHIE, focusing on the impact these innovations could have on India’s healthcare system. The Union Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress but also encouraged the Centre to expedite certain projects, particularly those related to digital healthcare technologies.

The review meeting underscores the government’s commitment to driving healthcare innovations through collaboration between academic institutions and industry partners, with IIT Guwahati at the forefront of these efforts. As healthcare demands continue to evolve, CHIE is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of healthcare in India.

