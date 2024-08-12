31 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 12, 2024
type here...

USTM Denies Assam CM’s Allegations of Campus Construction Contributing to Guwahati Flash Floods

The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) refutes allegations by Assam CM that its campus construction is responsible for Guwahati's flash floods.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 12, Monday: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has strongly refuted recent allegations made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who claimed that the university’s campus construction activities have contributed to the flash floods in Guwahati. The accusations have sparked a controversy, with USTM defending its development practices and denying any role in exacerbating the city’s flooding issues.

- Advertisement -

In a detailed statement, USTM clarified that all its construction activities adhere to environmental regulations and guidelines, ensuring that the natural drainage systems and water flow patterns in the area remain unaffected. The university emphasized that it has implemented sustainable practices, including proper waste management and soil conservation measures, to mitigate any potential environmental impact.

The flash floods in Guwahati have been a recurring problem, often attributed to a combination of factors such as poor urban planning, inadequate drainage infrastructure, and rapid urbanization. USTM argued that the root causes of the floods lie in broader systemic issues rather than any specific construction project, urging a more comprehensive approach to addressing the problem.

The university’s response comes amid growing public scrutiny and debate over the causes of Guwahati’s frequent flooding. USTM has called for an independent assessment to verify the impact of its campus construction, asserting that baseless accusations only divert attention from the real challenges facing the city.

As the situation develops, the debate over accountability for Guwahati’s flash floods continues, with various stakeholders weighing in on the issue. USTM remains firm in its stance, seeking to clear its name and contribute to the broader discussion on sustainable urban development in the region.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Guwahati-Based NGO Launches ‘HaatiApp’ to Mitigate Human-Elephant Conflict in Assam

The Hills Times -