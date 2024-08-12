USTM Denies Assam CM’s Allegations of Campus Construction Contributing to Guwahati Flash Floods

HT Digital

August 12, Monday: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has strongly refuted recent allegations made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who claimed that the university’s campus construction activities have contributed to the flash floods in Guwahati. The accusations have sparked a controversy, with USTM defending its development practices and denying any role in exacerbating the city’s flooding issues.

In a detailed statement, USTM clarified that all its construction activities adhere to environmental regulations and guidelines, ensuring that the natural drainage systems and water flow patterns in the area remain unaffected. The university emphasized that it has implemented sustainable practices, including proper waste management and soil conservation measures, to mitigate any potential environmental impact.

The flash floods in Guwahati have been a recurring problem, often attributed to a combination of factors such as poor urban planning, inadequate drainage infrastructure, and rapid urbanization. USTM argued that the root causes of the floods lie in broader systemic issues rather than any specific construction project, urging a more comprehensive approach to addressing the problem.

The university’s response comes amid growing public scrutiny and debate over the causes of Guwahati’s frequent flooding. USTM has called for an independent assessment to verify the impact of its campus construction, asserting that baseless accusations only divert attention from the real challenges facing the city.

As the situation develops, the debate over accountability for Guwahati’s flash floods continues, with various stakeholders weighing in on the issue. USTM remains firm in its stance, seeking to clear its name and contribute to the broader discussion on sustainable urban development in the region.