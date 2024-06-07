31 C
Western Railway Introduces Summer Special Trains from Udhna to Guwahati and Ahmedabad to Gorakhpur

HT Digital

June 7, Friday: Western Railway has announced the operation of two Summer Special Trains to accommodate the increased passenger traffic. The trains will run from Udhna to Guwahati and Ahmedabad to Gorakhpur.

Train No. 09061, the Udhna to Guwahati Special, is scheduled to depart from Udhna on Sunday, 9th June 2024, at 16:00 hrs, reaching Guwahati at 19:00 hrs on Tuesday. The train will make stops at various stations including Chalthan, Bardoli, and Jalgaon among others. It will consist of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class Coaches.

Similarly, Train No. 09461, the Ahmedabad to Gorakhpur One way Special, will depart from Ahmedabad on the same day at 15:10 hrs and arrive at Gorakhpur at 21:00 hrs the next day. The train will halt at stations such as Nadiad, Ratlam, and Lucknow.

Booking for both trains will commence from 7th June 2024 at all PRS Counters and on the IRCTC website. For more information on timings and composition, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

