31.1 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
type here...

Young Man Found Dead in Guwahati Lodge, Suicide Suspected

The incident has raised concerns, with preliminary investigations pointing to a possible case of suicide.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 5: A young man was allegedly found dead in a lodge in Guwahati’s Six Mile area on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Mrinal Medhi, a resident of Chandmari.

- Advertisement -

The incident has raised concerns, with preliminary investigations pointing to a possible case of suicide.

Related Posts:

As per sources, Medhi had booked Room No. 305 of Brahmaputra Lodge on Tuesday night. But at midnight, hotel staff received a shocking call from his girlfriend.

On receiving the call, they rushed to his room, where they found him lifeless and unconscious.

Police were promptly notified, and an investigation into the conditions of his death was initiated. Preliminary reports indicate that the young man could have committed suicide, perhaps because of issues in his relationship.

- Advertisement -

Authorities, however, said that a full investigation is being conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Updates on the case will follow as the inquiry continues.

The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Two Major Theft Incidents Spark Concern

The Hills Times -
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park 10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise 12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet