Young Man Found Dead in Guwahati Lodge, Suicide Suspected

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 5: A young man was allegedly found dead in a lodge in Guwahati’s Six Mile area on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Mrinal Medhi, a resident of Chandmari.

The incident has raised concerns, with preliminary investigations pointing to a possible case of suicide.

As per sources, Medhi had booked Room No. 305 of Brahmaputra Lodge on Tuesday night. But at midnight, hotel staff received a shocking call from his girlfriend.

On receiving the call, they rushed to his room, where they found him lifeless and unconscious.

Police were promptly notified, and an investigation into the conditions of his death was initiated. Preliminary reports indicate that the young man could have committed suicide, perhaps because of issues in his relationship.

Authorities, however, said that a full investigation is being conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Updates on the case will follow as the inquiry continues.