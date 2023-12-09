14 killed in university fire in Iraq’s Kurdistan region

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: At least 14 people lost their lives after a fire broke out a university dormitory located near the northern city of Erbil in Iraq on Friday eveninig.

As per a report by Reuters, the incident left 18 people injured.

Official state media sources have verified the number of casualties and by Friday night, local news outlet Kurdish television channel Rudaw conveyed that the fire had been successfully quelled.

Some fooatage broadcast by Rudaw showed firefighters combating the flames engulfing the building, which accommodates both academic staff and students from Soran University.

According a report by AP, a preliminary investigation revealed that the fire originated from an “electrical short circuit”.

The fire, which boke out on the third and fourth floors of the Soran University, was successfully brought under control, state media agency INA claimed.

Reacting over the same, the Prime Minister of the autonomous Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, has called for a thorough investigation to ascertain the root causes of the devastating blaze.