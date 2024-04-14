24 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 15, 2024
24-year-old Indian shot dead in car in Canada

International
Updated:
HT Digital,

Canada, April 14: A 24-year-old Indian student named Chirag Antil from Haryana was found shot dead in Vancouver, Canada on April 12, as per the Vancouver Police. The student was discovered inside an Audi car following reports of gunshots by local residents.

No arrests have been made in connection with the murder as the investigation is still ongoing. Chirag, a native of Sonipat in Haryana, had moved to Vancouver in 2022 for pursuing an MBA.

He had completed his degree and was employed at the time of the incident. The victim's family has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for assistance in bringing Chirag's body back to India for the final rites and to seek justice.

The victim's brother, Ronit, mentioned that he was in regular contact with Chirag and had last spoken to him on the morning of the incident. The Consulate General of India in Vancouver, in a post on a platform X, expressed deep sorrow over Chirag's death.

