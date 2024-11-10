Assam’s Pavitra Nath secures gold at 15th World Bodybuilding C’ship in Maldives

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 10: In a proud moment for Assam and India, Pavitra Nath has won the gold medal in the Men’s Sports Physique category (up to 175 cm) at the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships, held at Canareef Resort in the Maldives from November 5 -12, 2024, State Minister of Power, Sports, and Youth Welfare, Nandita Gorlosa announced on Sunday.

Competing against top athletes from around the world, Pavitra Nath’s remarkable dedication and strength led him to secure the first place, bringing immense pride to his home state and the entire country.

Gorlosa on the micro-blogging site X extended her heartfelt congratulations to Pavitra calling him a “proud son of Assam” and applauding his outstanding achievement.

She wrote, “His remarkable accomplishment is a shining testament to his dedication and hard work”, adding that Pavitra’s success would serve as an inspiration for many others to strive for excellence and bring honor to Assam.

Meanwhile, the championship saw competitors from various countries, with Pavitra Nath finishing ahead of Mongolia’s Munhjavkhlan Davaanyam and Afghanistan’s Nasibullah Azimi, who took the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The event, organized by the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF), gathered top athletes from across the globe in a competition that celebrated physical fitness, discipline, and sportsmanship.