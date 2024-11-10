24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 10, 2024
type here...

Assam’s Pavitra Nath secures gold at 15th World Bodybuilding C’ship in Maldives

Competing against top athletes from around the world, Pavitra Nath's remarkable dedication and strength led him to secure the first place, bringing immense pride to his home state and the entire country.

InternationalAssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 10: In a proud moment for Assam and India, Pavitra Nath has won the gold medal in the Men’s Sports Physique category (up to 175 cm) at the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships, held at Canareef Resort in the Maldives from November 5 -12, 2024, State Minister of Power, Sports, and Youth Welfare, Nandita Gorlosa announced on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Competing against top athletes from around the world, Pavitra Nath’s remarkable dedication and strength led him to secure the first place, bringing immense pride to his home state and the entire country.

Related Posts:

Gorlosa on the micro-blogging site X extended her heartfelt congratulations to Pavitra calling him a “proud son of Assam” and applauding his outstanding achievement.

She wrote, “His remarkable accomplishment is a shining testament to his dedication and hard work”, adding that Pavitra’s success would serve as an inspiration for many others to strive for excellence and bring honor to Assam.

https://twitter.com/GorlosaNandita/status/1855486472364691829

Meanwhile, the championship saw competitors from various countries, with Pavitra Nath finishing ahead of Mongolia’s Munhjavkhlan Davaanyam and Afghanistan’s Nasibullah Azimi, who took the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

- Advertisement -

The event, organized by the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF), gathered top athletes from across the globe in a competition that celebrated physical fitness, discipline, and sportsmanship.

8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Guwahati Police bust ATM card swapping gang targeting elderly citizens

The Hills Times -
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner 7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India 8 Most Happiest Animals In The World 10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December