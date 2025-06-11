28.7 C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Bujar Bukoshi, Kosovo independence leader, dies at 78

International
Updated:
PRISTINA (KOSOVO), June 10: Bujar Bukoshi, a former Kosovo independence leader who for years headed a self-proclaimed government-in-exile, died early Tuesday morning after a long illness, his family said. He was 78.

He died in Germany, where he was being treated for cancer and receiving financial support from the Albanian government, according to his family.

Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani expressed deep regret for the loss of “a visionary physician and a statesman of unparalleled dedication.”

“Dr. Bukoshi, former Prime Minister in Exile, will forever be remembered for his contributions to strengthening the cause of a free and independent Kosovo in the most difficult times for our people,” she wrote in a letter of condolence to his family.

A respected physician and surgeon, Bukoshi helped to found the Democratic League of Kosovo, or LDK, in 1989 alongside Ibrahim Rugova, who was later president of Kosovo.

Shortly after receiving his medical degree at Belgrade’s Medical School University, Bukoshi went into exile, where he raised funds to run parallel governing institutions to peacefully defy the late Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic’s repressive rule in Kosovo, a former Serbian province.

Bukoshi served as prime minister of Kosovo’s government in exile from 1991 through 1999, the end of the 1998-1999 war that left around 11,400 people dead. A 78-day NATO air campaign stopped the Serb forces’ crackdown on ethnic Albanians and pushed Serbian forces and authorities out of Kosovo.

He also led an ethnic Albanian militia that was seen as a rival to the more militant Kosovo Liberation Army.

The shadow government, which was never recognised by Belgrade, was formally dissolved in 2000.

After the war, Bukoshi served as deputy prime minister, healthcare minister and lawmaker.

“His life and activity are a record of patriotic commitment and unshakable political involvement for Kosovo’s freedom and independence,” said LDK’s current leader Lumir Abdixhiku. “His contribution at the most difficult moments of our country will be forever valued.”

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Most Western nations recognize its sovereignty, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China don’t.

Bukoshi was born in Suhareke, 60 kilometers north of the capital Pristina. He is survived by his spouse Zana, three daughters and two nephews. (AP)

