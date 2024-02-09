16 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 9, 2024
type here...

Iceland volcano erupts north of a nearby settlement

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

London, Feb 8 (AP) Iceland’s Meteorological Office says a volcano is erupting in the southwestern part of the country, spewing lava from a three km (1.5 mile) fissure north of the town of Grindavik.

The eruption of the Sylingarfell volcano began at 6 am local time Thursday, soon after an intense burst of seismic activity.

- Advertisement -

The Met Office said the eruption is in roughly the same location as an earlier one in December.

Icelandic national broadcaster RUV said the nearby Blue Lagoon thermal spa, one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions, was closed when the eruption began and guests were evacuated to hotels.

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, averages an eruption every four to five years. The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and led to widespread airspace closures over Europe. (AP)

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

10 Largest Birds In The World
10 Largest Birds In The World
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East
5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East
10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World
10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World
7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India
7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Indian Army Organises Upper Assam T-20 Cup 2024

The Hills Times - 0
10 Largest Birds In The World How To Maintain Oral Hygiene 5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East 10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World 7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India