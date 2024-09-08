27 C
India-Singapore MoU to mark urban developmental dawn in Assam: CM

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 8: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the India-Singapore partnership, calling it a “new developmental dawn”, a press release said on Sunday.

The Chief Minister on the micro-blogging site X highlighted the significance of an MoU signed between the Government of Assam and the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE), which aims to enhance urban planning and management in Guwahati.

He wrote, “India-Singapore partnership to herald a new developmental dawn! During Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji’s recent visit to Singapore, the joint statement, issued along with Hon’ble Prime Minister of Singapore HE Lawrence Wong, appreciated the MoU between Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE) and Govt of Assam in urban planning and management.”

Chief Minister Sarma further emphasized that the initiative would bolster Guwahati’s urban infrastructure, ensuring that the city meets the growing needs of its population while promoting sustainable development.

“This MoU will enable better urban planning and management of Guwahati, leveraging the best practices from Singapore. It is truly a partnership of the future”, he added.

