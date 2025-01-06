Joe Biden administration was one of most pro-India administrations in decades: Expert

WASHINGTON, Jan 5: The outgoing Biden administration was one of the most pro-India administrations in decades and will be a tough act to follow, an eminent expert has said, observing that Trump 2.0 administration will be one that believes in great power politics, not strategic altruism.

“The outgoing Biden administration was one of the most pro-India administrations in decades and will be a tough act to follow for any presidential administration. Ties with India were cemented because of the belief that India’s rise is in and of itself important to American national security interests,” Aparna Pande, director, Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia at the prestigious Hudson Institute think-tank told PTI in an interview.

There was a deepening of relations on the security and defense realm, including high technology, something India has sought for decades, said Pande, author of several books, including From ‘Chanakya to Modi: Evolution of India’s Foreign Policy’.

“Irritants – like democratic backsliding and the issue tied to the ‘murder for hire’ incident – were not allowed to derail the partnership. India’s concerns – whether Pakistan or China – were borne in mind and the US provided intelligence and other support to India with respect to China. Bangladesh was one country over which the two continued to disagree, even publicly,” she said in response to a question.

When asked about India-US relationship during the incoming Trump administration, she said India remains one of a handful of countries that continues to enjoy bipartisan support.

“President-elect Trump has a good relationship with PM Modi and has an overall favourable view of India. His nominees for key positions – Rep Mike Waltz, Senator Marco Rubio – have long expressed pro-India positions and that is likely to ensure that most policies will continue. It was during Trump 1.0 that the Indo Pacific policy, the Quad and sharing of high technology (STA-1) with India was started so most of these are likely to continue,” she said.

“Similarly, Trump 2.0’s desire to pushback or contain China’s rise – economic, technological, and military – will help ensure that India is seen as a partner in this endeavour. When it comes to Pakistan, we will have to see how things pan out but as of now, there is no sign that things will improve. With respect to India-China relations, the Trump 2.0 is likely to continue its policies and the Biden administration policies of support for India. Things may improve on the Bangladesh front and the two countries may be able to work together,” Pande said.

At the same time, she noted that there will be challenges – the long-standing trade disagreements, high illegal immigration from India, and impact on even legal immigration from India (and most countries).

“Further, there may be a quid pro quo asked for in return for sharing of high technology, whether that is in the trade realm or defense sales area. What policy the incoming Trump administration takes on human rights and religious freedom will remain to be seen. However, the ‘murder for hire’ incident is as of now unlikely to go away but it will remain to be seen how much of focus remains on it. The Trump 2.0 administration will be one that believes in great power politics, not strategic altruism,” Pande said.

Trump, 78, would be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20. He has nominated Florida Senator Marco Rubio and appointed Congressman Mike Waltz as his National Security Advisor. Both are China-hawk and India-friendly. (PTI)

