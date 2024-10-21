Manipur’s Bala Devi becomes first Indian to score 50 international goals

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 21: Indian football has reached a historic milestone as Manipur’s Ngangom Bala Devi becomes the first player from the country to net 50 international goals, a press release said on Monday.

Bala, a stalwart of Indian women’s football, achieved this feat in a dominant performance against Bangladesh during the SAFF Women’s Championship.

Responding to the achievement, Bala expressed her gratitude to those who have supported her journey.

She said, “Reaching 50 goals is a personal dream come true, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my teammates, coaches, and the fans who’ve always believed in me.”

“I hope this moment encourages more young girls to believe in their potential and take up football”, she added.

Bala Devi’s football journey began on the fields of Manipur, where her talent was first nurtured.

Rising through national ranks, she has long been a key player for the Indian women’s team, setting a benchmark with her consistent performances.

Additionally, her international success has not only boosted the visibility of women’s football in India but has also inspired the next generation of athletes from the region.

Meanwhile, as Bala Devi continues to make waves with her extraordinary performances, her 50-goal milestone is seen as a significant boost for the development of Indian football, particularly in a country where women’s sports have often struggled for recognition.