Over 5,000 children killed in Gaza since Israel’s offensive

HT Digital,

Gaza, Nov 24: Reports emerged stating that Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 have resulted in a death toll of 14,854, which includes 5,850 children, according to Hamas authorities in the Strip.

The continuous air and ground operations by Israel in the Gaza Strip have made it difficult to obtain current figures. The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah confirmed 12,700 casualties on Monday, sourcing data from Gaza.

Communication disruptions in Gaza have reportedly been affecting accurate data collection. Martin Griffiths, the chief of the UN office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs, supported the casualty figures, stating that they are based on data from Gaza.

He was quoted by CNN, ‘We don’t put these figures out without thought.’ Israeli ground forces have increased their shelling of the northern Gaza region before a multi-day truce started on Friday. The truce, commencing at 7 am local time, includes the release of the first batch of 13 captives held by Hamas since October 7.

