Pak PM Sharif to formally tender advice to President Alvi to dissolve National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (PTI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was poised on Wednesday to

formally recommend the dissolution of the National Assembly to President Arif Alvi to pave the way

for the next general elections in the country.

The five-year tenure of the 342-member lower house of Parliament was scheduled to expire on

August 12.

“On the completion of the incumbent government’s term, I would send a summary to the President

of Pakistan for dissolution of the National Assembly by Wednesday and then an interim government

will take over,” Shehbaz said on Tuesday addressing a ceremony.

President Alvi can either issue a notification forthwith to dissolve the assembly or can delay it for 48

hours and after that, it will stand dissolved.

It is for the second time President Alvi is dissolving the assembly. First, in April of the previous year,

then-Prime Minister Imran Khan advised its dissolution, which he followed but the move was

subsequently overturned by the Supreme Court.

A final meeting of the federal Cabinet would also be held, where the premier will give a round-up of

his government’s performance since April last year, Dawn newspaper reported.

A farewell session of the National Assembly will be held at 2 pm and during which the prime minister

will address the assembly, the Express Tribune reported.

After the Cabinet meeting and the farewell session, the prime minister expected to move the

recommendation for the dissolution. He is also expected to meet opposition leader Raja Riaz for the

final round of talks for the appointment of the caretaker prime minister.

The 15th National Assembly came into existence following the election held on July 25, 2018, and its

first session was inaugurated on August 13. The National Assembly is being dissolved earlier to get

more time for holding elections.

The Express Tribune reported that the current National Assembly’s journey has been tumultuous. It

weathered an early dissolution attempt and notably, it etched its name in history by becoming the

first National Assembly to depose a prime minister through a successful no-confidence vote.

Over the course of its tenure, the assembly witnessed the election of one president, two prime

ministers, two speakers, and two deputy speakers. Despite these changes in leadership, a significant

portion of its seats remained unoccupied for nearly 14 months, reported the paper.