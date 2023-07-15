PM Modi Conferred With Grand Cross Of The Legion Of Honour

PARIS, July 14 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first Indian premier to have been conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest civilian and military honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Modi received the honour at the Elysee Palace here and joined the ranks of other prominent world leaders such as the former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela, King Charles – the then Prince of Wales, former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, former Secretary General of the United Nations, among others.

The Prime Minister, who is in France for a two-day official visit, was accorded a red-carpet welcome as he arrived here on Thursday.

“It is with great humility that I accept the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor. This is an honour for the 140 crore people of India. I thank President @EmmanuelMacron, the French Government and people for this gesture. It shows their deep affection towards India and resolve for furthering friendship with our nation,” Modi tweeted.

The conferring of the ‘Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor’ on PM@narendramodi is a recognition of his commitment to India-France ties, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said.

“It also reflects his international standing and contribution to addressing key global issues. Join in extending best wishes to PM@narendramodi whose leadership in world affairs is an inspiration for so many,” Jaishankar, who is currently in Jakarta, Indonesia, tweeted.

“A warm gesture embodying the spirit of partnership. PM @narendramodi conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France by President @EmmanuelMacron,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour given by France is another in a series of top international awards and honours bestowed by various countries on Prime Minister Modi.