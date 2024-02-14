18 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 15, 2024
PM Modi Meets Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina at World Governments Summit in Dubai

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Dubai, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Madagascar’s President, Mr. Andry Rajoelina, on Wednesday at the World Governments Summit in Dubai. They discussed strengthening the long-standing friendly relations and geographical ties between India and Madagascar.

PM Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to Vision SAGAR and India-Madagascar partnership. He is in the UAE for an official visit and to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Temple. He also addressed the Indian diaspora at the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event in Abu Dhabi.

PM Modi met with the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, HH Sheikh Mohammed, and discussed bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, PM Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a bilateral meeting where several MoUs were exchanged. Madagascar is a SAGAR partner of India, a global initiative launched in 2020 to provide relief aid to Indian Ocean countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

