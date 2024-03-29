27 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 29, 2024
type here...

Russian intelligence received inputs of ISIS attack threat: Reports

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Moscow, March 29: Russian security services had prior knowledge of a potential ISIS attack on a concert hall near Moscow, as per CNN, which cited Russian intelligence documents obtained by a UK-based investigative organization.

- Advertisement -

These documents were mentioned by the London-based Dossier Centre, suggesting that the assailants could have been ethnic Tajiks radicalised by ISIS-K, the Central Asian branch of ISIS.

A dreadful attack at the Crocus City Hall in Russia resulted in a minimum of 143 fatalities and hundreds of injuries when attackers infiltrated the hall and began shooting just before a concert was due to start. ISIS took responsibility for the attack, backing their claim with statements, photos, and a propaganda video shot by the attackers.

The Dossier Centre, funded by exiled former Russian oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who criticises the Kremlin, has previously uncovered information about Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government.

The group’s latest report stated that the Security Council was warned a few days before the attack that Tajik citizens might be involved in terrorist attacks on Russian soil. Four individuals from Tajikistan, working in Russia on either temporary or expired visas, were arrested and charged with terrorism, showing evident physical injuries. Russian media reports that three of them have confessed their guilt.

12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sikkim’s amputee mountaineer Uday Kumar inspires millions after conquering Mount Rhenock

The Hills Times - 0
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime 10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India 8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try South Films That Were Remade in International Languages 10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein