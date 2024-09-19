28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Russia’s Deputy PM Overchuk arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
By Sajjad Hussain

Islamabad, Sep 18 (PTI) Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk on Wednesday arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with Pakistan’s top leadership and discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties.

According to the Foreign Office, a high-level delegation is also accompanying the Deputy Prime Minister during the visit on September 18-19.

It said that Overchuk will hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The discussions will centre on boosting cooperation in various critical sectors, reflecting the growing trust and goodwill between the two nations.

“Pakistan and Russia enjoy cordial relations based on goodwill, amity and trust, which is reflected in the multi-faceted bilateral cooperation including in trade, energy and connectivity,” FO said.

Relations between Pakistan and Russia have recently improved after estrangement during the Cold War. The visit comes ahead of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, which would be held in Islamabad.

The two countries are not just exploring options to deepen economic ties, but Russia is also keen to sell arms to Pakistan.

The two countries have already been holding regular joint military exercises since 2016, which is another sign of deepening ties between Moscow and Islamabad.

