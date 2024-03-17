Saudi crown prince reaffirms full support for cash-strapped Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, March 16: Saudi crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammad bin Salman on Saturday assured newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of full support for Pakistan which has been going through a tough economic phase.

Riyadh has supported cash-strapped Pakistan in recent years by depositing and rolling over large sums of greenbacks to shore up the country’s low foreign reserves.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia rolled over its USD 3 billion in deposits at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for another year by the end of December 2024.

Prime Minister Shehbaz received a congratulatory telephone call from the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, according to a statement by the PM Office.

“The Crown Prince thanked the Prime Minister for his kind sentiments. He said both countries enjoyed close brotherly relations and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for Pakistan,” it said.

The prime minister said Pakistan was proud of its historic, deep-rooted and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and the two countries had always stood together through thick and thin. He lauded Saudi Arabia for its unwavering commitment and support to Pakistan.

The prime minister also conveyed his sincerest wishes and prayers for the health and well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz. He said the people of Pakistan had great love and respect for His Majesty as well as the Crown Prince, the statement said.

“Look forward to working closely with HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to transform the deep-rooted, historic fraternal Pakistan-Saudi ties into a comprehensive strategic partnership,” Shehbaz Sharif posted on X.

The call was made just days after Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on March 11 and while extending an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Saudi Arabia, he assured the Prime Minister of the Saudi leadership’s full support.

He said that Saudi Arabia would always remain a reliable partner for building a stronger and prosperous Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the PM Office after the meeting. (PTI)

