UK brings forward winter top-up vaccines amid new COVID variant fears

London, Sep 11 (PTI) The UK health authorities began rolling out their winter vaccine schedule for

the most medically vulnerable on Monday, brought forward from a planned early October rollout

amid concerns around the new COVID variant BA.2.86.

The National Health Service (NHS) said residents of older adult care homes and people who are

housebound will begin receiving their COVID and flu vaccinations from this week and other high risk

groups will begin to be invited to get their “top up protection” ahead of winter from next week.

While the variant, BA.2.86, has not been classified as a "variant of concern" by the UK Health

Security Agency (UKHSA), it is being monitored closely due to its proclivity to mutate.

“While BA.2.86 has a significant number of mutations to the viral genome compared to other

currently circulating COVID-19 variants, the data so far is too limited to draw firm conclusions about

the impact this will have on the transmissibility, severity or immune escape properties of the virus,”

said Dr Renu Bindra, an Indian-origin Incident Director for the UKHSA.

“It is clear that there is some degree of widespread community transmission, both in the UK and

globally, and we are working to ascertain the full extent of this. In the meantime, it remains vital that

all those eligible come forward to receive their autumn vaccine as soon as it is offered to them,” she

said.

NHS England said it is rolling out its adult COVID and annual flu vaccination programmes in tandem

following pressures it faced with a “twindemic” of flu and COVID resulting in high occupancy in

hospitals and record pressure on staff last year. It stressed the importance for those who are eligible

to top up their protection, even if they have had a vaccine or been ill with flu or COVID-19 before, as

immunity wanes over time and the viruses change each year.

“With concerns arising over new COVID variants, it’s vital we adapt the programme and bring it

forward for those most at risk, and so I strongly urge everyone eligible to come forward as soon as

they can for this important protection in colder months,” said Steve Russell, NHS Director of

Vaccinations and Screening.

“Older people and those in clinical risk groups remain at highest risk of serious illness from COVID-

19…The vaccine continues to provide the best protection against serious illness and hospitalisation

from COVID-19, so please make sure you get vaccinated when offered and encourage loved ones

who are eligible to do the same,” added Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at UKHSA. PTI AK