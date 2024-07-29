Ultra-liberal Kamala Harris will deliver crime, chaos, mayhem and death to US: Trump

WASHINGTON, July 28: Kamala Harris will deliver crime, chaos, mayhem, and death to the US, Donald Trump has said, intensifying his attacks on his Democratic rival

as the 2024 presidential election campaign entered a critical final 100 day stretch.

- Advertisement -

Vice President Harris, 59, is the new presidential candidate of the Democratic party after incumbent President Joe Biden, 81, withdrew from the race.

Trump, a former US president and the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, painted his new chief rival, Harris, as worse than President Biden at a rally in Minnesota on Saturday along with his running mate Senator J D Vance.

“Ultra-liberal Kamala Harris will deliver crime, chaos, mayhem, and death to our country. I will restore law and order, justice in America,” Trump, 78, said.

Trump said on his very first day back in the White House, that he would terminate every single open border policy of the Biden-Harris Administration.

- Advertisement -

“And we will seal the border and we will stop the horrible invasion into our country…. No person in American politics has been more of an open border zealot than Border Czar Harris,” he said.

He slammed Harris’ political record, saying that she “destroyed San Francisco” as county district attorney.

“Kamala Harris was the original Marxist district attorney. She destroyed San Francisco and she will destroy our country,” he alleged.

“This November, the American people are going to reject Kamala Harris’s crazy liberal extremism in a massive landslide… We’re not going to let her turn the United States into communist San Francisco,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“Harris is so extreme and unhinged that she has even declared the terms ‘illegal alien’ and ‘radical Islamic terrorism’ to be forbidden and unacceptable,” he alleged.

Describing her as a ‘radical left lunatic” Trump alleged that Harris is “the most incompetent, unpopular, and far-left vice president in American history, probably the most far-left person in American history.”

Trump went after Harris on topics that included abortion, gun policy, climate change, entitlement programs and inflation.

In a less substantive dig, he also mocked Harris’ laugh, claiming that the media was trying to portray her as a “Margaret Thatcher,” referring to the late British prime minister, but that “it’s not gonna happen,” because “Margaret Thatcher didn’t laugh like that.”

A Kamala Harris presidency means four more years of extremism, weakness, failure, chaos, and probably World War III, he claimed.

“Kamala wants to be the president for criminals and illegal aliens. I want to be the president of law-abiding Americans of every race, religion, colour, and creed. Harris is so extreme and unhinged that she has even declared the terms illegal alien and radical Islamic terrorism to be forbidden and unacceptable. You’re not allowed to use those terms, but that’s what it is,” he said.

If Harris is elected, she will flood our country with refugees from the Hamas-controlled terrorist epicentre in Gaza, he said.

“Kamala Harris’s deadly destruction of America’s borders is completely and totally disqualifying for her to be president. You can’t have a person like this as president. No person who deliberately releases these kinds of savage criminals to prey on our youth and our people, not just youth, elderly people too, are tremendous targets, should ever be trusted with power. She has no clue. She has no clue. She’s evil,” Trump said.

Harris for President spokesperson Sarafina Chitika slammed Trump for his speech in Minnesota.

“Tonight, in Minnesota, a bitter, unhinged, 78-year-old convicted felon kept clinging to his lies about the 2020 election he lost being ‘rigged,’ rambled about his former opponent and golfing and made excuses for why he’s afraid to debate Vice President Harris. Donald Trump said that if loses, our country is ‘finished.’ Yesterday, he promised the end of our democracy if he wins,” Chitika said.

“Trump has made his goals clear: he’s determined to drag us backward, undermine our democracy, and enact his Project 2025 agenda to rip away our freedoms. But as he said tonight, ‘a criminal is a criminal, they generally stay a criminal’ – voters will unite to reject the politics of hatred and division, grow the middle class, and make sure convicted criminal Donald Trump doesn’t get anywhere near the White House,” she alleged. (PTI)