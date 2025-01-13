14 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 13, 2025
type here...

14 people remanded to judicial custody in minor girl rape case

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

PATHANAMTHITTA (KERALA), Jan 12: Fourteen people have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a Dalit girl in the district, police said on Sunday.

All the 14 accused were sent to judicial custody by a court here for 14 days. Several others have been taken into police custody in the rape case, they said.

- Advertisement -

Investigation is underway and more arrests will be recorded, an official said.

Related Posts:

Meanwhile, nine FIRs were registered in two police stations in Pathanamthitta district, sources on Sunday said.

The girl, who is now 18 years old, has alleged in her complaint that she was sexually abused by 62 individuals since the age of 13.

The police said that they received evidence indicating that the girl was exploited by her sports trainers, fellow athletes and classmates.

- Advertisement -

Calling for immediate arrest of all the accused, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a detailed action-taken report from authorities within three days and emphasised on fair and time-bound investigation to deliver justice.

The Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) has registered a case on its own and its chairperson P Sathi Devi has directed the Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police to immediately submit a report in this regard,  the Commission said in a release.

The matter came to light during counselling conducted by the Child Welfare Committee, after the victim’s teachers at an educational institution informed the panel about noticeable changes in her behaviour.

The Committee, subsequently, notified the police and a special investigation team headed by the Pathanamthitta Deputy Superintendent of Police has been constituted to carry out the inquiry. (PTI)

Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Five miners still remain trapped, toll stands at 4

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000