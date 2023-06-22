24.6 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 22, 2023
type here...

3 bodies recovered from debris

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

JAIPUR, June 21 (PTI): Three bodies were recovered from the debris of a kutcha house that collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the Jalore district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The deceased were identified as Arjun Singh Rajput, his wife Pawan Kanwar and their daughter Som Kanwar.

The bodies were recovered in the Kishangarh area on Tuesday evening, they said.

Police said Singh lived in a kutcha house built on a farm with his family. The house collapsed due to heavy rainfall on Saturday night while they were sleeping.

The bodies were recovered after a shepherd informed police about a foul smell in the area, following which a team was rushed to the spot and removed the debris, they added.

10 Superfoods For Kidney Health
10 Superfoods For Kidney Health
Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends
Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends
Career Options In Psychology
Career Options In Psychology
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur skips International Day of Yoga

The Hills Times - 0
10 Superfoods For Kidney Health Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends Career Options In Psychology Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics? 10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow