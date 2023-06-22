3 bodies recovered from debris

JAIPUR, June 21 (PTI): Three bodies were recovered from the debris of a kutcha house that collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the Jalore district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The deceased were identified as Arjun Singh Rajput, his wife Pawan Kanwar and their daughter Som Kanwar.

The bodies were recovered in the Kishangarh area on Tuesday evening, they said.

Police said Singh lived in a kutcha house built on a farm with his family. The house collapsed due to heavy rainfall on Saturday night while they were sleeping.

The bodies were recovered after a shepherd informed police about a foul smell in the area, following which a team was rushed to the spot and removed the debris, they added.