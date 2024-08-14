AIPWA National Executive meeting concludes 

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 13: The two-day meeting of the All India Progressive Women’s Association (AIPWA) National Executive held in Bengaluru, Karnataka, has concluded.

- Advertisement -

The national president, Dr E Rati Rao, and Meena Tiwary, national general secretary, along with national vice presidents, national secretaries, and national executive members from various states of India, were present at the meeting.

Among the attendees were general secretary Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong and Pratima Engheepi from Karbi Anglong. The AIPWA National Executive discussed issues faced by women and strategies to address them, including livelihood issues, microfinance problems, social security, and the newly introduced laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). The meeting also covered the organisational and political scenario in India.