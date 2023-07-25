25.5 C
Anurag Thakur seeks explanation on CBFC nod for Oppenheimer

NEW DELHI, July 24 (PTI): Taking serious note of an objectionable scene in Christopher Nolan-helmed “Oppenheimer”, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has sought an explanation from the Central Board of Film Certification and asked it to get the scene deleted.

He has also asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to fix accountability on persons responsible for clearing the movie.

In the scene in question, Oppenheimer appears to indulge in sexual intercourse while reading verses from the Bhagavad Gita.

Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar had written an open letter to Nolan, terming the scene a “disturbing attack on Hinduism” and appealed to the film director to remove the scene worldwide.

In the film, Oppenheimer — played by Cillian Murphy — is shown having intercourse with psychologist Jean Tatler (Florence Pugh) as she asks him to read a verse from what appears to be a Sanskrit book, whose title or cover is not visible. On Tatler’s insistence, a confused Oppenheimer reads out the verse she points at: “Now, I am become Death, destroyer of the world”.

According to reports, the CBFC gave the film a U/A rating, making it suitable for viewers above 13 years, after studio Universal Pictures cut some scenes to reduce its length.

In the United States, the movie has been rated ‘R– Restricted’, which means viewers under 17 would require accompanying parent or adult guardian.

This is Nolan’s first ‘R’ rated film.

In his post, Mahurkar said he was “perplexed as to how the Central Board of Film Certification could approve the movie with the scene”.

 

