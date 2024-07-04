29 C
Army cycling expedition eying world record to mark 25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas in Ladakh

JAMMU, July 3: A 15-member army team has set out to establish a world record by being the highest cycling expedition at an average altitude of 15,000 feet to mark completion of 25 years of Indian Army’s victory over Pakistan in 1999 Kargil war, a defence spokesperson said.

The ‘Rajat Jyanti’ of Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations are scheduled to be conducted at Drass in Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh from July 24 to 26.

To commemorate the Rajat Jayanti and pay tribute to the heroes of Kargil war, Army is conducting the world’s highest cycling expedition, aptly named as ‘Ice and steel cycling expedition’ which will cover a distance of about 753 kilometres and also cross the world’s highest motorable pass at 19,024 feet in Ladakh.

“This expedition attempts to establish a world record by being the highest cycling expedition at an average altitude of approx 15,000 feet. The expedition intends to spread the message of grit, sacrifice and the ethos of ‘nation first’, which is the hallmark of the Indian Army,” the defence spokesperson said.

He said the expedition was flagged off on Monday by Brigadier Vishal Ranjan, Commander 33 Mountain Brigade from Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) in eastern Ladakh and over the next 15 days, the team will cycle through the challenging and unforgiving terrain of Ladakh to conquer some of the world’s toughest mountain passes.

The team will also brave a few of the coldest places in Ladakh and champion Army’s values of selfless service, devotion to duty, sacrifice and courage, the spokesman said.

Prior to flag-off, the expedition team paid homage at the DBO war memorial, honouring the memory of the brave soldiers of the 1962 Sino-India war.

The cyclists will also pay homage at Galwan and Rezang La war memorials and carry out interaction with locals and school children in several villages enroute, the spokesman said. (PTI)

 

 

