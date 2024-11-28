Assam announces Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, invites youth

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 28: In a significant move to engage and empower the youth, the Government of Assam has announced the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue as part of the National Youth Festival 2025, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Thursday.

The initiative invites individuals aged 15 to 29 from across the nation to participate in a four-stage competition designed to shape future leaders and visionaries.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, part of the National Youth Festival 2025, invites young leaders aged 15-29 to participate in a transformative four-stage competition.”

The first stage, a Viksit Bharat Quiz, will take place from November 25 to December 5, 2024, via the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform.

Participants will test their knowledge of India’s achievements and aspirations.

Successful candidates will also advance to the Essay/Blog Writing Round, from December 8 to 15, 2024, focusing on topics like “Tech for Viksit Bharat” and “Empowering Youth for Viksit Bharat.”

Additionally, from December 20 to 22, state-level finalists will present their ideas through impactful pitch decks in the third round.

Furthermore, the top contenders will then represent their states at the Viksit Bharat National Championship in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on January 11-12, 2025.

They will also have the rare opportunity to engage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and share their vision for a developed India.

“Register now at (mybharat.gov.in) and contribute to building a Viksit Bharat”, the CMO added.