Assam CM hails arrival of 32m VGO Reactor at Numaligarh from Gujarat

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the successful arrival of a 32-meter Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Hydrotreating Reactor at Numaligarh, marking a significant milestone in the state’s energy sector, a press release said on Friday.

The Chief Minister informed that the reactor, which traveled an impressive 3,000 kilometers from Gujarat, is part of the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL)’s ongoing expansion project aimed at enhancing energy production in India.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma highlighted the innovative methods employed to transport the massive reactor, which had faced delays during its journey.

Sarma wrote “This is nation-building at its finest. I am immensely proud of our team at @NRL_MoPNG for their dedication and ingenuity in completing this challenging task.”

The 32 metre Vacuum Gas Oil Hydrotreating Reactor has reached Assam’s Numaligarh from Gujarat to boost energy production in the country. pic.twitter.com/E3vizeIWn9 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 20, 2024

He also expressed pride in the efforts of the NRL team, noting their ability to navigate challenging terrains, including rivers and mountains, to ensure the reactor’s safe arrival.

Additionally, the successful transportation of the VGO reactor will significantly contribute to India’s energy infrastructure, supporting the government’s vision of a self-reliant and sustainable energy future.