Numaligarh Refinery Fire Brought Under Control

Guwahati May 30: A major fire that erupted at the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Assam’s Golaghat district has been successfully extinguished, according to sources on Tuesday.

The fire incident occurred in the vessel VV-4 of the refinery’s Hydrocracker unit on Monday evening at approximately 7:20 p.m.

Fortunately, the quick response from the refinery’s firefighting staff effectively brought the blaze under control. There have been no reported injuries or fatalities as a result of the incident.

The explosion was of such magnitude that shockwaves were felt up to seven kilometers away from the refinery. Following the incident, refinery employees swiftly evacuated the premises in large groups, according to sources at the site.

The Numaligarh Refinery has been closed for maintenance and repairs since the last week of March. The plant-wide startup process commenced on May 15th, with the Hydrocracker unit currently in the stabilisation phase, as stated by Madhuchanda Adhikary, Senior Manager of Corporate Communication at NRL.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and NRL authorities are actively working to determine the root cause and implement necessary precautions to prevent similar events in the future. The refinery’s adherence to safety standards and their prompt response have been instrumental in ensuring the safety of individuals and minimizing potential damage.

NRL, a prominent refinery in Numaligarh, plays a crucial role in meeting India’s energy demands in the oil and gas sector. The company places a strong emphasis on safety and maintains a dedicated team for emergency response and fire prevention.

Local authorities and regulatory bodies are closely monitoring the situation to ensure compliance with safety requirements and provide assistance to NRL in their investigation. This incident serves as a reminder of the utmost importance of robust safety procedures and continuous training in the oil and gas industry to mitigate potential hazards.