Assam Govt denies reports of elephant transportation

GUWAHATI, Jan 20: The Assam Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has issued a firm denial regarding recent reports and social media posts suggesting the transportation of elephants from Assam, a press release said on Monday.

In a statement on the micro-blogging site X, the CMO clarified, “No elephants have been transported from Assam in the recent past. Certain news items and social media posts published linking Assam to such activities are completely unwarranted and false.”

This clarification comes amidst reports of at least 33 elephants being transported from Arunachal Pradesh to Vantara, a private zoo at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Vantara, an initiative by Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is a collaboration between the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust and Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation.

The elephants were reportedly purchased from private owners in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district and are being transported in 16 animal ambulances bearing Gujarat registration.

The movement of the elephants was brought to light when the convoy crossed the Arunachal Pradesh border into Assam’s Tinsukia district on Sunday morning.

The transfer has sparked concerns among wildlife conservationists and animal rights advocates over whether proper procedures and welfare measures are being adhered to during the long journey.

Many have raised questions about the adequacy of transport conditions, the welfare of the elephants, and whether such activities align with the principles of wildlife conservation.

While Assam has categorically denied involvement in the transportation, the focus now shifts to ensuring the safety and well-being of the elephants during their relocation.