18 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 20, 2025
type here...

Assam Govt denies reports of elephant transportation

This clarification comes amidst reports of at least 33 elephants being transported from Arunachal Pradesh to Vantara, a private zoo at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

NationalAssamNortheast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 20: The Assam Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has issued a firm denial regarding recent reports and social media posts suggesting the transportation of elephants from Assam, a press release said on Monday.

- Advertisement -

In a statement on the micro-blogging site X, the CMO clarified, “No elephants have been transported from Assam in the recent past. Certain news items and social media posts published linking Assam to such activities are completely unwarranted and false.”

Related Posts:

https://twitter.com/CMOfficeAssam/status/1881207453024670178?t=6hyrSwsIVp4ceM_qpcY0BQ&s=19

This clarification comes amidst reports of at least 33 elephants being transported from Arunachal Pradesh to Vantara, a private zoo at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Vantara, an initiative by Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is a collaboration between the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust and Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation.

The elephants were reportedly purchased from private owners in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district and are being transported in 16 animal ambulances bearing Gujarat registration.

- Advertisement -

The movement of the elephants was brought to light when the convoy crossed the Arunachal Pradesh border into Assam’s Tinsukia district on Sunday morning.

Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
View all stories

The transfer has sparked concerns among wildlife conservationists and animal rights advocates over whether proper procedures and welfare measures are being adhered to during the long journey.

Many have raised questions about the adequacy of transport conditions, the welfare of the elephants, and whether such activities align with the principles of wildlife conservation.

While Assam has categorically denied involvement in the transportation, the focus now shifts to ensuring the safety and well-being of the elephants during their relocation.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Woman assaulted in Jorhat; Bir Lachit Sena leader detained

The Hills Times -
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers