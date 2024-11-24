25 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 24, 2024
type here...

Assam’s Ittisha lauded on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for eco-revolution in Arunachal

Despite having an education from Delhi and Pune and a thriving career in the corporate world, Ittisha decided to leave behind the glitz and glamour to dedicate herself to environmental conservation.

NationalAssamNortheast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, lauded the inspiring efforts of Ms. Ittisha, a young environmentalist from Assam, who has initiated a transformative eco-revolution in Sangti Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Khandu stated, “Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, in his popular #MannKiBaat, praised Ms Ittisha from Assam, who left her corporate job to lead an eco-revolution in Sangti Valley, Arunachal Pradesh.”

Related Posts:

Despite having an education from Delhi and Pune and a thriving career in the corporate world, Ittisha decided to leave behind the glitz and glamour to dedicate herself to environmental conservation.

The picturesque Sangti Valley, a popular tourist destination, had been grappling with the menace of plastic waste, which polluted its once-pristine river and disrupted the natural beauty of the region.

“Through her Northeast Waste Collective, she has transformed the valley into a zero-waste model, empowering locals with sustainable practices”, Khandu added.

- Advertisement -

Concerned by this deterioration, Ittisha founded the Northeast Waste Collective, a community-driven initiative aimed at making the valley a zero-waste model.

Her work also involves collaborating with local residents to clean up the accumulated plastic waste and implement sustainable waste management practices.

Additionally, through awareness campaigns and hands-on clean-up drives, Ittisha has empowered the community to take ownership of preserving their natural habitat.

“A beacon of hope for community-driven environmental change! Kudos, Ms Ittisha!”, the Chief Minister further stated.

7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

GMC inaugurates new public toilet at Supermarket

The Hills Times -
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health