Assam’s Ittisha lauded on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for eco-revolution in Arunachal

GUWAHATI, Nov 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, lauded the inspiring efforts of Ms. Ittisha, a young environmentalist from Assam, who has initiated a transformative eco-revolution in Sangti Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Sunday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Khandu stated, “Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, in his popular #MannKiBaat, praised Ms Ittisha from Assam, who left her corporate job to lead an eco-revolution in Sangti Valley, Arunachal Pradesh.”

Despite having an education from Delhi and Pune and a thriving career in the corporate world, Ittisha decided to leave behind the glitz and glamour to dedicate herself to environmental conservation.

The picturesque Sangti Valley, a popular tourist destination, had been grappling with the menace of plastic waste, which polluted its once-pristine river and disrupted the natural beauty of the region.

“Through her Northeast Waste Collective, she has transformed the valley into a zero-waste model, empowering locals with sustainable practices”, Khandu added.

Concerned by this deterioration, Ittisha founded the Northeast Waste Collective, a community-driven initiative aimed at making the valley a zero-waste model.

Her work also involves collaborating with local residents to clean up the accumulated plastic waste and implement sustainable waste management practices.

Additionally, through awareness campaigns and hands-on clean-up drives, Ittisha has empowered the community to take ownership of preserving their natural habitat.

“A beacon of hope for community-driven environmental change! Kudos, Ms Ittisha!”, the Chief Minister further stated.