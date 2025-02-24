14 C
Atishi becomes first woman to be LoP in Delhi assembly

‘AAP will show what a strong opposition’s role is in the House’

NEW DELHI, Feb 23: Former Delhi chief minister and MLA from Kalkaji constituency Atishi was chosen as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly at a meeting of AAP MLAs here on Sunday.

With this, Atishi becomes the first woman to hold the post. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was also part of the meeting of the party’s 22 MLAs where Atishi was picked.

In a press conference, AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai said by consensus all AAP MLAs have chosen Atishi as the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha, proposed Atishi’s name as LoP and all MLAs supported the proposal, said Rai, who is also the MLA from Babarpur.

Speaking at the press conference, Atishi thanked the party chief Kejriwal and all the MLAs.

“AAP will show what a strong opposition’s role is in the House and will raise all issues with full force. AAP will ensure that the BJP fulfils all its promises as the party in power. Specifically, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to provide Rs 2,500 to women in the city by March 8. We promise that we will make the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government fulfil this promise.”

The first session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on February 24. In the three-day session, the ruling BJP government has said that pending CAG reports against the performance of the previous AAP government will be tabled in the House.

On the expected tabling of CAG reports, Atishi said it is a routine procedure and that she had sent these reports to the House as CM.

Kejriwal, in a post on X, said, “I congratulate Atishi ji for being elected as Leader of AAP in the House. AAP will play the role of constructive opposition in the interest of the people of Delhi.”

Atishi also posted on X and said, “The people of Delhi have entrusted us with the role of opposition, and as a strong opposition we will ensure that the BJP government fulfils all its promises made to the people of Delhi.”

“During the elections, Modi Ji had guaranteed to give Rs. ? 2500/month to all the women of Delhi. We will definitely get this promise fulfilled by the BJP government,” she said.

Former deputy CM Manish Sisodia also congratulated Atishi. “The Aam Aadmi Party will play the role of a responsible and active opposition, always giving priority to the interests of the people of Delhi,” he posted on X.

The BJP ousted AAP from power in Delhi, winning 48 of the 70 seats in the assembly polls held on February 5. Kejriwal, Sisodia and several top leaders of the party lost their seats in the polls. (PTI)

