Batla House encounter: HC directs transfer of Shahzad Ahmed to Safdarjung Hospital

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI): The Delhi High Court has ordered expeditious transfer of Shahzad Ahmed, who is serving life-term in the 2008 Batla House encounter case, from GTB Hospital to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

A vacation bench of Justices Vibhu Bakhru and Amit Sharma noted that Ahmed, who was diagnosed with ‘acute necrotizing pancreatitis’ and was admitted in the GTB Hospital for the past 18 days, had “little faith” in that hospital.

The counsel for the state said there were no objections to transferring Ahmed to Safdarjung Hospital.

“The respondent is directed to take the necessary steps for transferring the accused from GTB Hospital to Safdarjung Hospital as expeditiously as possible,” the court ordered on December 26. The counsel for Ahmed sought directions to transfer him to AIIMS Delhi or Safdarjung Hospital for better medical care and treatment, claiming his condition had deteriorated at GTB Hospital.

The court was told Ahmed was put on ventilator and that the GTB Hospital does not have a Super Speciality Department in gastroenterology.

“Although this Court is of the view that the applicant’s allegations are based on mere apprehensions but it is apparent that the applicant has little faith in the Hospital,” the court stated.

The state authorities assured the court that the accused was given the best possible treatment and his recovery is likely to be gradual.

Shahzad Ahmed’s appeal challenging the life term awarded to him in 2013 in the sensational Batla House encounter case in which decorated Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma lost his life is pending before the high court.

