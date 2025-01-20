18 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 20, 2025
type here...

Bihar woman gives birth on Guwahati Railway Station platform

NationalAssamGuwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_131072
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 20: In a heart-stopping and extraordinary sequence of events, a routine train journey turned into an unforgettable moment for a woman from Bihar, who gave birth to a healthy baby on Platform No. 4 of Guwahati Railway Station, a press release said on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The woman was traveling aboard the Rani Kamlapati Express from Agartala to Barauni when she unexpectedly went into labor.

Related Posts:

Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
View all stories

With the clock ticking and no time to reach a hospital, the quick thinking and swift actions of railway doctors and Railway Protection Force (RPF) women personnel came to the rescue.

Working together with determination, they assisted in delivering the baby right at the station, a dramatic yet successful effort that ensured both the mother and her newborn were safe.

Sources from the railway informed that the miraculous birth, which unfolded in full public view, was a testament to the dedication and preparedness of the railway team.

- Advertisement -

Following the delivery, the mother and her newborn were promptly transported to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further medical care, where they are both reported to be in stable condition.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Woman assaulted in Jorhat; Bir Lachit Sena leader detained

The Hills Times -
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers