Bihar woman gives birth on Guwahati Railway Station platform

GUWAHATI, Jan 20: In a heart-stopping and extraordinary sequence of events, a routine train journey turned into an unforgettable moment for a woman from Bihar, who gave birth to a healthy baby on Platform No. 4 of Guwahati Railway Station, a press release said on Monday.

The woman was traveling aboard the Rani Kamlapati Express from Agartala to Barauni when she unexpectedly went into labor.

With the clock ticking and no time to reach a hospital, the quick thinking and swift actions of railway doctors and Railway Protection Force (RPF) women personnel came to the rescue.

Working together with determination, they assisted in delivering the baby right at the station, a dramatic yet successful effort that ensured both the mother and her newborn were safe.

Sources from the railway informed that the miraculous birth, which unfolded in full public view, was a testament to the dedication and preparedness of the railway team.

Following the delivery, the mother and her newborn were promptly transported to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further medical care, where they are both reported to be in stable condition.