Bittu says he stands by his comments against Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI, Sept 19: Unfazed by an FIR registered against him for his alleged remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday said he stands by his comments and is not afraid of police complaints.

An FIR has been registered against Bittu for his alleged remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru over the statements he made in the US about the condition of Sikhs in India, police said on Thursday.

The case was filed based on a complaint by one of the officer-bearers of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, they said.

Commenting on the development, Bittu, who is Minister of State for Food Processing, said, “Congress Party always tries to intimidate by filing FIRs and police cases. I am not at all concerned.”

“Whatever Rahul Gandhi has said about the conditions of Sikhs in India, how can I subscribe to that view,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi and his party can file 100 FIRs, I will speak for the unity of the country. I am from the family which did not bother about bullets,” said Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, who was killed in a bomb blast.

Asked whether he stands by his comments, the minister said, “Jab padgi bhandi ho, toh bayaan se peeche hat sakta hai koi? (Can anyone wearing a Turban go back on his words”.

According to a police officer, “The FIR was registered under sections 353 (2) (making, publishing or circulating a statement or report with false information, rumors, or alarming news), 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot- if rioting be committed; if not committed) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at High Grounds police station here”.

Attacking the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha over the statements about the condition of Sikhs in India, Bittu on Sunday had said if those “manufacturing bombs” were supporting him, he is the “number one terrorist”.

Condemning the statement, the Congress had said Bittu was talking “like a senseless man”. (PTI)

