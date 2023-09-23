28 C
BJP issues show cause notice to Bidhuri

Updated:
NEW DELHI, Sept 22: The BJP on Friday issued a show cause notice to its Lok Sabha member Ramesh
Bidhuri for his use of objectionable words against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali in Parliament
during a discussion on Chandrayaan mission’s success.
BJP sources said the party has sought a reply from the South Delhi MP for his use of unparliamentary
words.
Bidhuri had used derogatory words against Ali while speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Speaker Om
Birla later expunged those words.
Union minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret for Bidhuri’s remarks.
The video of Bidhuri’s controversial references to the Muslim MP have gone viral with opposition
parties demanding strict action against him, including suspension from the House.
Speaker Birla has cautioned him and warned of strict action if such an offence is repeated. (PTI)

