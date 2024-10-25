22 C
BJP promises 1.50 lakh jobs in Jharkhand if voted to power

JAMSHEDPUR, Oct 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday promised that the BJP would create 1.5 lakh jobs if the party is voted to power in Jharkhand polls.

Addressing a public meeting in support of party candidates Meera Munda (Potka constituency) and Purnima Das Sahu (Jamshedpur East), JD(U) nominee Saryu Roy (Jamshedpur West), and AJSU Party’s Ramchandra Sahish (Jugsalai), Sarma accused the Hemant Soren-led coalition government of rampant corruption and exploitation of minerals.

The BJP’s state election co-in-charge said a CBI probe would be launched regarding the recent leak of question papers for competitive examinations, including those conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission.

Sarma remarked, “I have visited various states and seen their governments, but Jharkhand’s situation, with continuous question paper leaks, is alarming.”

He accused the Jharkhand government of failing to deliver on essential services, alleging that the current administration is run by “infiltrators, mafia, and brokers,” rather than serving the common people.

Sarma emphasised that the Hemant Soren government is more focused on personal interests than public welfare. He asserted that if elected, the BJP would form a government that represents Hindus, Adivasis, and the poor.

He asserted if the BJP is voted to power, 1.5 lakh jobs would be created within a year. “We have done this in Haryana, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.” He stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership ensures that promises are fulfilled.

He expressed concern over the changing demographics of Jharkhand due to alleged Bangladeshi infiltration and criticised the Soren government for failing to address this issue.

On Wednesday, he had said that the sub-divisional town of Hussainabad in Palamu district would be made a district if the BJP comes to power, proposing to rename it after Lord Ram or Krishna.

Sarma urged the public to oust the corrupt Soren government and vote for the BJP and its allies, JD(U) and AJSU Party, for the state’s overall development. (PTI)

