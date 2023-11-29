Byju’s parent company dragged to court by BCCI

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Nov 29: Think & Learn Pvt., the parent company of edtech firm Byju’s, is facing a lawsuit from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the National Company Law Tribunal.

- Advertisement -

BCCI filed a petition against the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, on September 8, as per the NCLT website.

The case was registered on November 15, with the next hearing scheduled for December 22. A Byju’s spokesperson stated they are in talks with BCCI to resolve the issue. Argus Partners is representing BCCI in this case.

Byju’s was the primary sponsor for all Indian national cricket team jerseys from 2019 until January this year, when they chose to end the contract with BCCI prematurely.