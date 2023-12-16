Cannabis worth Rs 15 lakh seized from pick-up van in Siliguri

HT Digital,

Siliguri, Dec 16: The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) confiscated 180 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) valued at Rs 15 lakh from a pick-up van in Siliguri, West Bengal on Friday. The driver of the van was also taken into custody.

- Advertisement -

The STF team intercepted the van on National Highway 10 near Bengal Safari in Siliguri, acting on a tip-off. The vehicle was heading to Bihar from Cooch Behar in Bengal.

The driver, Ajijul Haque, 46, was found to be transporting a significant amount of cannabis. He revealed that the consignment was given to him by a ganja dealer from Kotwali in Cooch Behar, for delivery in Bihar. Bhaktinagar Police Station has registered a case under the NDPS Act.