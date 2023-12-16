Cannabis worth Rs 15 lakh seized from pick-up van in Siliguri

HT Digital,
Siliguri, Dec 16: The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) confiscated 180 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) valued at Rs 15 lakh from a pick-up van in Siliguri, West Bengal on Friday. The driver of the van was also taken into custody.
The STF team intercepted the van on National Highway 10 near Bengal Safari in Siliguri, acting on a tip-off. The vehicle was heading to Bihar from Cooch Behar in Bengal.
The driver, Ajijul Haque, 46, was found to be transporting a significant amount of cannabis. He revealed that the consignment was given to him by a ganja dealer from Kotwali in Cooch Behar, for delivery in Bihar. Bhaktinagar Police Station has registered a case under the NDPS Act.