Chhattisgarh: Vishnu Deo Sai to become new chief minister of state

Raipur, Dec 10: Vishnu Deo Sai was picked by the BJP central leadership on Sunday as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. This brought an end to the suspense of who would become the chief minister of the state.

The announcement of Vishnu Deo Sai as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister came after a key meeting of the BJP’s newly-elected 54 MLAs in the state was held in Raipur.

After he was chosen as Chhattisgarh CM, Vishnu Seo Dai said he will fulfil the promises made by the BJP to the people of the state under “Modi ki guarantee”. The Chhattisgarh government’s first order of business will be to sanction 18 lakh houses to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he added.

The BJP’s poll manifesto released ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections was titled ‘Modi ki Guarantee 2023’.

Hours after he was announced as the CM-designate, Vishnu Deo Sai met Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and staked a claim to form the government in the state.

The BJP contested the recently concluded Chhattisgarh Assembly polls without declaring any CM face. The saffron party won a landslide victory, securing 54 out of the total 90 seats.

After the BJP wrested power from the Congress, Bhupesh Baghel on December 3 resigned as the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister.

On Sunday, Baghel congratulated Vishnu Seo Dai on being chosen for the CM post.

“I wish that you take forward the journey of justice and progress of Chhattisgarh as the Chief Minister,” Bhupesh Baghel wrote on X.