CID Assam Takes Over Probe into Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha’s Death

Guwahati 17 May: In a surprising turn of events, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Assam has assumed control of the investigation into the death of Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha. This decision comes in response to mounting public demands for a fair and impartial inquiry into FIR Nu 0183/2023, in which SI Junmoni Rabha was named as one of the accused individuals. The FIR was filed at the North Lakhimpur Police Station on May 15, citing several provisions including 120-B, 395, 397, 342, and 387. The local authorities, particularly the Lakhimpur authorities and Nagaon Police, promptly and lawfully responded to the incident.

However, a tragic twist occurred in the early hours of May 16 when news broke of SI Junmoni Rabha’s untimely death in a traffic accident. The circumstances surrounding the incident have drawn significant attention, leading to calls for a comprehensive and transparent investigation into both FIR Nu 0183/2023 and the circumstances of SI Junmoni Rabha’s death.

To ensure an unbiased investigation, the authorities have decided to transfer the case to CID Assam. This move aims to instill confidence in the fairness of the inquiry. Previously, Junmoni Rabha’s family members had requested a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. The family was left questioning the events leading up to the fatal collision, which occurred on the night of May 15 in Assam’s Nagaon district.

According to Junmoni Rabha’s elder brother, Karuna Rabha, she had gone out in the evening of May 15 with another SI named Aabha Rabha. Aabha was questioned and denied accompanying Junmoni to her undisclosed location. Karuna Rabha mentioned that Junmoni left Guwahati around ten o’clock that night, informing him that Aabha Rabha would be with her but without specifying their destination.

The concerns of Junmoni’s family were further heightened when her mother revealed that she had frequently faced pressure from senior officers within the police force. The family considers her sudden demise under suspicious circumstances as warranting a thorough investigation.

Moreover, Junmoni’s maternal aunt claimed that a police search of her residence subsequent to her death led to the seizure of approximately Rs 1 lakh. Reports indicate that the raid was conducted in response to a complaint filed against Junmoni Rabha.

The fatal accident occurred on the night of May 15 when the vehicle Junmoni was driving collided with an oncoming container truck on National Highway 37 near Sarubhagia village. The collision resulted in a devastating accident, completely crushing the car. Local law enforcement swiftly responded and rushed Junmoni to Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital for treatment. Tragically, upon arrival, medical professionals declared her deceased.

According to reports, Junmoni Rabha was traveling in civilian attire towards Upper Assam when the tragedy unfolded around 2 a.m.

The transfer of the investigation to CID Assam aims to address public concerns regarding the impartiality and thoroughness of the inquiry into FIR Nu 0183/2023 and the circumstances surrounding SI Junmoni Rabha’s demise. The hopes of Junmoni’s family and various social groups now rest on a fair and unbiased investigation conducted by CID Assam.