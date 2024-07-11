CISF set for formal induction at Parliament; 29 officers posted

NEW DELHI, July 10: The over 3,300 personnel strength CISF contingent meant to provide an armed security cover to the Parliament complex in Delhi is set to be inducted formally with the posting of 29 officers, official sources said Wednesday.

The sources told PTI that the 29 officers will lead this contingent of 3,317 men and women personnel headed by a deputy inspector general (DIG), one senior commandant, two commandants, 7 deputy commandants and 18 assistant commandants.

Two officers among these belong to the fire wing as the force has also deployed its fire-combat unit here, the sources said.

The central force has been independently securing the Parliament after it took over these duties from CRPF and Delhi Police in May.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was brought in to guard the sensitive and important facility following a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, 2023.

Two persons had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time that day, two others sprayed coloured smoke from canisters while shouting slogans outside the Parliament premises.

The sources said these officers were already deployed as part of the temporary ‘internal security duty pattern’ deployment of CISF at the Parliament complex building from May-June but their formal orders were issued on Tuesday.

The force will be formally inducted for the Parliament House Complex (PHC) duty before the next Parliament session begins on July 22, a senior Union home ministry official said.

The CISF will provide a counter-terrorist and anti-sabotage cover to the Parliament, its members and staff as it has deployed its personnel to guard various places within the complex like all the flap entry gates of the complex, deployment of canine squads, fire fighting personnel along with fire tenders, manpower at CCTV monitoring control room and communication centre apart from the pass section and watch towers.

Various central armed police forces and Delhi Police will be manning the access roads to the Parliament like it was done during the just concluded session which saw the joint address of both Houses by the President, another official said. (PTI)