Cong MLA writes to CM Sukhu, highlights issue of providing jobs to unemployed youth

SHIMLA, Feb 1: Highlighting the issue of providing jobs to the unemployed youth in Himachal Pradesh as promised by the Congress party in the last assembly polls, Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana has written a letter to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stating the youth are “eagerly waiting for fulfillment of that promise” as nothing has been done even after 14 months of government formation.

“We had promised to provide employment to one lakh youth every year and the youth of the state are eagerly waiting for fulfillment of that promise”, he said in his two-page letter also posted on Facebook on Thursday.

Rana, the two-time Congress MLA from Sujanpur assembly seat, praised the chief minister for his sensitivity and launching scheme like Sukhashraya aiming to take care, protect and making the orphan children in the state self-reliant.

“We had been raising the voice of the unemployed youth since we were in the opposition and now the youth is waiting for recruitments in government jobs,” he said.

Rana, who changed the complexion of Himachal politics by defeating former BJP chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal in the 2017 assembly polls, was re-elected in 2022 defeating Captain Ranjit Singh of the BJP.

Rana said that lakhs of youths, who had appeared in the examinations, are feeling restless and impatient as the results have been delayed after scrapping of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), which has been replaced by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog.

The HPSSC was dissolved in February 2023, two months after the paper leak was unearthed on December 23, 2022, when the vigilance bureau arrested senior assistant of commission Uma Azad with solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash.

“We need to understand the sentiments of the people, especially the youth seeking jobs, and are answerable to them, and the entire youth cannot be punished for corruption of few persons,” Rana said in his letter, which was also followed by a video.

The youths have high hopes from the government and are questioning the elected representatives about recruitments and declaration of the results, he added.

“Many of these youths are becoming over aged and are worried about crossing the age-limit and becoming ineligible for the government jobs,” Rana said and urged the chief minister to restore the HPSSC for early declaration of the results.

The Congress MLA further said about 5,000 youths is struggling to get jobs on compassionate grounds in various departments.

Asserting it becomes extremely difficult to run a family following the untimely demise of any earning member, Rana said the people then have high expectations from the chief minister and the government.

The letter has come at a time when Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh has been vocal and said there is discontent among the hardworking party workers as they have not been properly accommodated.

Moreover, a few Congress MLAs have not attended the MLA priority meetings on one or the other pretext. (PTI)